MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $614,171.90 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $614,171.90 and $129.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,197.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.80 or 0.07228760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00384626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.83 or 0.01353517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00120210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00562473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.74 or 0.00520652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00338926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.