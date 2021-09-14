MIR COIN (MIR) Reaches One Day Volume of $87,089.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $87,089.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00171422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.96 or 1.00279931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.43 or 0.07178800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.56 or 0.00887263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

