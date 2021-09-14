Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to announce ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($11.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.56) to ($8.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($12.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.65) to ($10.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTX. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,618. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

