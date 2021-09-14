Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $22.53 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $28.12 million and $196,634.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.53 or 0.00047750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,248,279 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

