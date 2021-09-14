Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $57,798.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $50.92 or 0.00108197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00171422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.96 or 1.00279931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.43 or 0.07178800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.56 or 0.00887263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 471,917 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

