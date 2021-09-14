Misonix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the typical volume of 196 put options.
MSON traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Misonix has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.
Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Misonix by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Misonix
Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.
