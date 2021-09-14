Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Shares Down 0.8%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 13,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.