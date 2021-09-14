Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 2,489 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,655. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

