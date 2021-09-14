Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 285 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $296.17 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

