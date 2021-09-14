Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

