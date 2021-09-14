Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

AXP stock opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

