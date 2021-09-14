Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 2,031 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

