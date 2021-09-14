Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 722 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,665. The company has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.24 and its 200-day moving average is $296.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.