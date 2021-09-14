Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

