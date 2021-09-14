Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $16.48 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,884.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,755.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2,461.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $333,347,366 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

