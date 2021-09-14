Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.42 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

