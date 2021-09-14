Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,555.48 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,336.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

