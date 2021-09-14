Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Adobe by 40.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 249,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $146,007,000 after purchasing an additional 72,202 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

Adobe stock opened at $646.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $632.85 and a 200-day moving average of $547.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

