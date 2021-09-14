Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 426,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $347.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

