Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 1,060 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

