Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 1,354 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $325.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $201.44 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

