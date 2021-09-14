Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. 23,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

