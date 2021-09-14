Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

TSLA opened at $749.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

