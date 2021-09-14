Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.99. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,002. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $230.27 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

