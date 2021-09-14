Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,007 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.