Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 497 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,618,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after purchasing an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,147. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.