Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 733 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $288.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

