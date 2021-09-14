Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $109.64.

