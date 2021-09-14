Mitchell Maiman Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $14,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00.
NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
