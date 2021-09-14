Mitchell Maiman Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $14,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00.

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forward Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

