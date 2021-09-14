Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.65 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $53.65 million and $12.04 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00438277 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001214 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

