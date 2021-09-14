Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Up 0.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.