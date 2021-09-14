Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading Up 1.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

