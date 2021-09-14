Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 814.7% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MITEY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 18,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

