Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading Up 7.7%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.