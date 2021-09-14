Mizuho Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $560.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PANW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.69.

NYSE PANW opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $485.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

