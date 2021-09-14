Mizuho Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Buy

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.50. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 22.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

