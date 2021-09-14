MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $103.37 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

