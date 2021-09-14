Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.70

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 215285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,725,000 after purchasing an additional 522,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

