Modern Investment Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,920.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $565,490.93 and approximately $165,920.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00020248 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

