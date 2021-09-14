Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $262.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

