Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,659 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 506,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 216,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

