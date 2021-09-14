Monetha (MTH) Hits One Day Volume of $564,558.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Monetha has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $564,558.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

