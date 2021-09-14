MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 59,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,372,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.