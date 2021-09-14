MONK Price Reaches $0.0446 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 1% against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $577,575.31 and approximately $168.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019563 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001634 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007734 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

