Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $973.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00143546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00779593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

