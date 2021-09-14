Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Hits $679.58 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $453.05 or 0.00965924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 176.7% against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $679.58 million and approximately $49.48 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00080697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00120443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00169826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.10 or 0.99762746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.67 or 0.06994529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00887091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

