MoonSwap Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $135,462.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00386625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.