Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,190. Moovly Media has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

