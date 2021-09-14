More Coin Price Hits $0.0634 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. More Coin has a total market cap of $126,803.71 and approximately $694.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00143572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00806707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043938 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

