Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

